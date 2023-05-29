Japan's SoftBank cuts borrowing from Mizuho

Adds details of borrowing

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T cut borrowing from its main bank Mizuho Financial Group Inc 8411.T by 25% in the year ended March to 608.5 billion yen ($4.51 billion), a company document showed.

The tech investing conglomerate also cut borrowing from lenders including JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N.

SoftBank has been moving to shore up its balance sheet after recording loss at its Vision Fund investing arm due to falling tech valuations.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((sam.nussey@tr.com;))

