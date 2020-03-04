Japan's Softbank Corp to start 5G service from March 27

TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Japanese telecom Softbank Corp 9434.T said on Thursday it would begin 5G service from March 27 at a monthly service charge of 1,000 yen.

SoftBank Corp, Japan's third-largest mobile operator, is 67% owned by tech investment company SoftBank Group 9984.T.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by David Dolan)

((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com; 81-3-4563-2714;))

