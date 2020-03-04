Japan's Softbank Corp to start 5G service from March 27

Chris Gallagher Reuters
Published
Japanese telecom Softbank Corp said on Thursday it would begin 5G service from March 27 at a monthly service charge of 1,000 yen.

SoftBank Corp, Japan's third-largest mobile operator, is 67% owned by tech investment company SoftBank Group 9984.T.

