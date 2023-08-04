Japan's SoftBank Corp posts 2.1% increase in Q1 profit

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Corp 9434.T, the domestic telecoms arm of SoftBank Group 9984.T, posted a 2.1% increase in first quarter operating profit on Friday.

Operating profit was 246.3 billion yen ($1.73 billion) in the April to June period, marginally higher than the 241.2 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

SoftBank maintained its annual profit forecast of 780 billion yen in the year through March 2024, compared to an 838.8 billion yen average estimate from 18 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

($1 = 142.3900 yen)

