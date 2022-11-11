Japan's SoftBank books first-half net loss on sliding tech valuations

November 11, 2022 — 01:10 am EST

Written by Kiyoshi Takenaka for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T on Friday booked a first-half net loss, hurt by a slide in its tech portfolio.

The Japanese tech group booked a net loss of 129.1 billion yen ($912.69 million) in the six months to end-September, compared to a net profit of 363.57 billion yen a year earlier.

($1 = 141.4500 yen)

