Japan's Socionext, Dicso to be added to Nikkei index

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - Japan's chip-related Socionext 6526.T and Disco 6146.T will be added to the Nikkei share average .N225 next month in a regular reshuffle of the benchmark index, the publisher of the stock average said on Monday.

Those chip stocks will replace Sumitomo Osaka Cement 5232.T, Pacific Metals 5541.T and Takara Holdings 2531.T, the Nikkei said.

The Nikkei 225 breached the 40,000 level for the first time on Monday to a record high and posted a 19% gain so far this year. The gains were mainly fuelled by chip-related stocks, such as Advantest 6857.T and Tokyo Electron 8035.T.

Both Socionext and Disco outperformed the Nikkei's annual gains, rising 55% and 47%, respectively.

Online clothing retailer ZOZO 3092.T will also be added to the benchmark.

