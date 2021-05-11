Japan's SMFG to halt new financing of coal-fired power without exception

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc 8316.T said on Wednesday it would halt new financing for coal-fired power plants without exception, a move to tighten its lending policy amid increasing pressure on Japanese lenders to cut coal funding.

While SMFG had not ruled out funding projects considered to be more environmentally friendly, such as so-called ultra-supercritical (USC) power plants that burn coal more efficiently than older designs, it removed the exception from its updated lending policy.

Reuters previously reported this potential move in early March.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Tom Hogue)

