Japan's SMFG to buy 10% stake in SBI worth over $580 mln

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) Inc 8316.T said on Thursday it would take a 9.9% stake in online financial company SBI Holdings Inc 8473.T in a deal worth over $580 million.

SBI will issue new shares worth 79.65 billion yen ($586.70 million) to Japan's second-largest lender by assets in a deal aimed at beefing up their brokerage businesses, SBI and SMFG said in separate statements.

($1 = 135.7600 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

