Japan's SMFG to acquire 49% of Vietnam's FE Credit

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, Japan's second largest lender by assets, will acquire a 49% stake in Vietnam's biggest non-bank lender FE Credit, it said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to look beyond a slow-growing domestic market.

While the bank did not disclose how much it would invest, two sources said the amount exceeds 100 billion yen ($918 million).

The deal, which was reported by the Nikkei newspaper earlier, comes as SMFG has sought to expand its business in Southeast Asia, given the ultra-low rate environment and shrinking population at home.

FE Credit, a major consumer finance firm in Vietnam, has over 13,000 points of sales nationwide and provides financial solutions through consumer lending products and services, according to its website.

($1 = 108.9300 yen)

