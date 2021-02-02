Japan's SMFG third-quarter net profit drops 8.4%

Contributor
Takashi Umekawa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, Japan's second-largest lender by assets, reported on Tuesday a 8.4% drop in third-quarter net profit.

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc 8316.T (SMFG), Japan's second-largest lender by assets, reported on Tuesday a 8.4% drop in third-quarter net profit.

SMFG posted a profit of 163.8 billion yen ($1.56 billion) for the three months through December compared with 178.9 billion yen in the year-ago period, according to Reuters calculations based on nine-month cumulative figures disclosed in an exchange filing.

($1 = 104.9900 yen)

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Takashi.Umekawa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters