Japan's SMFG sets terms for $1 billion worth of AT1 bonds

TOKYO, April 19 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) 8316.T will issue a total 140 billion yen ($1.04 billion) in additional tier-1 (AT1) debt, pricing them to yield 171 basis points above 5-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) after the initial period.

One of the issuances, for 89 billion yen, would carry a coupon rate of 1.879% for the initial five years and two-month period, a regulatory filing showed. Another 51 billion yen would yield 2.180% for the first 10 years and two months.

Domestic peer Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc8306.T said earlier this month it would put AT1 debt issuance on hold until mid-May at the earliest, pointing to weak investor demand and market conditions.

As part of the rescue of Credit Suisse by its rival UBS UBSG.S, Swiss regulator FINMA determined that Credit Suisse's CSGN.S AT1 bonds would be wiped out, a decision that rocked global credit markets.

($1 = 134.3700 yen)

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.