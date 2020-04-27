Japan's SMFG, SBI to form smartphone service tie-up -Nikkei

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc 8316.T will tie up with internet brokerage SBI Holdings 8473.T in smartphone service business, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday, adding the two firms are expected to reach an agreement this week.

