Japan's SMFG reports flat profit, Mizuho's earnings dip

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc 8316.T, Japan's second-largest bank, on Wednesday reported a 3% increase in third-quarter net profit, as it braces for risks associated with COVID-19's Omicron variant outbreak.

SMFG posted a profit of 168.7 billion yen ($1.47 billion) in the October-December period versus 163.8 billion yen a year earlier, according to Reuters' calculations based on nine-month cumulative figures disclosed in a stock exchange filing.

SMFG kept its full-year profit view through March at 670 billion yen, which compared with the 714.8 billion yen average of 12 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Net profit at Mizuho Financial Group Inc 8411.T, the country's No. 3 lender, dropped 33% to 93.0 billion yen for the three months through December.

Mizuho also maintained its full-year profit forecasts.

Top lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 8306.T will release its third-quarter results later on Wednesday.

($1 = 114.7200 yen)

