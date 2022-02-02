Japan's SMFG reports 44% rise in 9-month profit

Contributor
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG), Japan's second-largest lender by assets, reported on Wednesday a net profit of 624.8 billion yen ($5.45 billion) in the nine months through December, up 44% from the same period a year earlier.

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc 8316.T (SMFG), Japan's second-largest lender by assets, reported on Wednesday a net profit of 624.8 billion yen ($5.45 billion) in the nine months through December, up 44% from the same period a year earlier.

SMFG kept its full-year profit view through March at 670 billion yen, which compared with the 714.8 billion yen average of 12 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 114.7200 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters