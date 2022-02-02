Japan's SMFG reports 44% rise in 9-month profit

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc 8316.T (SMFG), Japan's second-largest lender by assets, reported on Wednesday a net profit of 624.8 billion yen ($5.45 billion) in the nine months through December, up 44% from the same period a year earlier.

SMFG kept its full-year profit view through March at 670 billion yen, which compared with the 714.8 billion yen average of 12 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 114.7200 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Kim Coghill)

