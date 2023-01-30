Japan's SMFG reports 43% jump in Q3 profit

January 30, 2023 — 01:36 am EST

Written by Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc 8316.T, Japan's second-largest bank, on Monday reported a 42.6% increase in third-quarter net profit thanks to a continuing recovery in economic activities as the coronavirus pandemic eased.

SMFG posted a profit of 240.6 billion yen($1.3 billion) in the October-December period versus 168.7 billion yen, according to Reuters' calculations based on nine-month cumulative figures disclosed in a stock exchange filing.

SMFG kept its full-year profit forecast through March at 770 billion yen, which compared with the 794.8 billion yen average of 12 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 129.4600 yen)

