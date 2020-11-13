Japan's SMFG reports 38% drop in H1 net profit

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG), Japan's second-largest lender by assets, on Friday reported a 38% drop in half-year net profit, as revenue declined, reflecting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Net profit came in at 270 billion yen ($2.6 billion) in April-September compared to 432 billion yen a year earlier, the bank said in a stock exchange filing.

($1 = 105.0200 yen)

