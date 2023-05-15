News & Insights

Japan's SMFG posts 51.3% drop in Q4 net profit

May 15, 2023 — 02:03 am EDT

Written by Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) 8316.T, Japan's second-largest lender by assets, reported on Monday a 51.3% drop in fourth-quarter net profit.

SMFG posted a profit of 39.82 billion yen ($294.85 million)in the three months through March, compared with 81.84 billion yen in the year-ago period, according to Reuters calculations based on the bank's filing.

The banking group expects 820 billion yen in net income for the current business year, compared to the average 842.50 billion yen forecast by 14 analysts.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

