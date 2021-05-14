Japan's SMFG posts 15.2% drop in Q4 net profit

Takashi Umekawa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc 8316.T (SMFG), Japan's second-largest lender by assets, reported on Friday a 15.2% drop in fourth-quarter net profit, primarily due to an increase in credit-related costs amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

SMFG posted a profit of 78.9 billion yen ($722.13 million) in the three months through March compared with 93.1 billion yen in the year-ago period, according to Reuters calculations based on the bank's filing.

($1 = 109.2600 yen)

