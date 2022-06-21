Japan's SMFG plans to take 10% stake in SBI -Nikkei

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) 8316.T is in final talks to take a 10% stake in SBI Holdings 8473.T, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday, in a transaction likely to cost more than 60 billion yen ($443 million).

The deal, which aims to reinforce their securities businesses domestically, will see SBI issue new shares, Nikkei reported, adding that SBI may also take a small stake in SMFG.

SMFG was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 135.3300 yen)

