Japan's SMFG net profit rises 8.3% in Q3, maintains outlook

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YUYA SHINO

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG), Japan's second largest lender by assets, reported on Thursday an 8.3% rise in third-quarter net profit due partly to market division's performance.

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG), Japan's second largest lender by assets, reported on Thursday an 8.3% rise in third-quarter net profit due partly to market division's performance. SMFG posted a profit of 178.9 billion yen ($1.63 billion) for the three months through December compared with 165.2 billion yen in the same period a year earlier, according to Reuters' calculations based on nine-month cumulative figures disclosed by the bank in a stock exchange filing. SMFG reiterated its profit view of 700 billion yen for the full-year through March. That compared with the 720.3 billion yen average of 10 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv. ($1 = 109.7000 yen) (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Shri Navaratnam) ((Takashi.Umekawa@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SMFG RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters