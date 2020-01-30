Japan's SMFG net profit rises 8.3% in Q3, maintains outlook

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG), Japan's second largest lender by assets, reported on Thursday an 8.3% rise in third-quarter net profit due partly to market division's performance. SMFG posted a profit of 178.9 billion yen ($1.63 billion) for the three months through December compared with 165.2 billion yen in the same period a year earlier, according to Reuters' calculations based on nine-month cumulative figures disclosed by the bank in a stock exchange filing. SMFG reiterated its profit view of 700 billion yen for the full-year through March. That compared with the 720.3 billion yen average of 10 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv. ($1 = 109.7000 yen) (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Shri Navaratnam) ((Takashi.Umekawa@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SMFG RESULTS/ (URGENT)

