Japan's SMFG likely to halt all new lending to coal-powered plants, sources say

TOKYO, March 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T will likely to halt all new financing to coal-fired power plants, including the most efficient ones, two sources said, reflecting the growing pressure from investors and environmentalists on Japan's lenders to cut funding to coal.

While SMFG has said it would not finance new coal-fired power plants in principle, up until now it hasn't ruled out funding projects seen as more environmentally friendly, such as so-called "ultra-supercritical (USC) power plants" that burn coal more efficiently than older designs.

It is now likely to remove that exception from its lending policy, meaning a complete stop of new finance to coal plants, said the sources, who declined to be named as the information is not public.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by David Dolan)

