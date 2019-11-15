Japan's SMFG boosted after two rivals drop out from Bank Permata bidding-sources

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group's (SMFG) chances of acquiring a majority stake in PT Bank Permata have improved after two key rivals dropped out of the race to buy the $2.4 billion-valued Indonesian lender, sources said.

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group's (SMFG) 8316.T chances of acquiring a majority stake in PT Bank Permata BNLI.JK have improved after two key rivals dropped out of the race to buy the $2.4 billion-valued Indonesian lender, sources said.

While Singapore lender OCBC Group Holdings OCBC.SI and DBS Group Holdings Ltd DBSM.SI had shown interest in the auction for mid-sized Permata, they are no longer pursing it, the sources, who declined to be named because they were not authorised to talk to the media, said.

Reuters reported last week that SMFG and OCBC were working on competing offers and were seen as the frontrunners for Permata.

Standard Chartered Plc STAN.L (StanChart) and Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International ASII.JK each own a 45% stake in Permata.

Standard Chartered, SMFG, OCBC and DBS declined comment. Reuters was not immediately able to reach Astra for a comment.

