Japan's Skymark Airlines plans to buy Boeing's 737 MAX Airplanes

Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

November 10, 2022 — 03:25 am EST

Written by Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Boeing BA.N said on Thursday that Japan's Skymark Airlines plans to add up to 12 737 MAX airplanes to its fleet.

Skymark will order four airplanes, including the 737 MAX-8 and 737 MAX-10 variants, with options for two additional jets, while it will lease six 737 MAX-8s to its fleet, Boeing said in a statement.

