Japan's Showa Denko set to sell aluminum business to Apollo -Nikkei

TOKYO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Showa Denko KK 4004.T is set to sell its aluminum business to U.S. investment fund Apollo Global Management APO.N for more than 50 billion yen ($480.31 million), the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

Specifically, the Japanese materials maker plans to sell its aluminum rolled products business for electronic components as well as the aluminum can business, as it steps up efforts to divest non-core assets, Nikkei said.

The transaction is due to close by June, it said, without citing sources.

($1 = 104.1000 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki Editing by Chris Reese)

