Japan's short-term bond yields rise amid overseas upward pressure

TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Yields on Japan's two- and five-year government bonds rose on Monday, tracking a spike in U.S. Treasury yields in the previous session, while the 10-year bond yield was pinned at the top of the Bank of Japan's (BOJ's) policy ceiling.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point (bp) to -0.025% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 1 bp to 0.230%.

"Yields on these notes rose under upward pressure from overseas yields," said Keisuke Tsuruta, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"Yen's decline against the dollar is also a negative factor... because it raises prospects for the BOJ to tweak its policy."

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR reached 3.978% on Friday, matching high of the previous day, which was their highest level since Nov. 10, after data showed that U.S. consumer spending rebounded sharply in January amid strong income growth while inflation accelerated. US/

Incoming Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda spoke at the upper house of parliament on Monday, following his appearance at the lower house on Friday.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.500%.

Yields on super-long ends rose for demand for pension funds which wanted to adjust tenors in the portfolio, said Tsuruta.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1 bp to 1.265%. The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 bp to 1.435%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 bp to 1.625%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

