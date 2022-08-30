Japan's short-end yields fall despite weak auction demand

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

Yields on Japan's shorter-ended bonds fell on Tuesday as the market shrugged off weaker demand for an auction of two-year bonds.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to -0.095%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.010%.

The auction received bids worth 3.61 times the amount available, lower than a bid-cover ratio of 4.33 at the previous auction.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.225%.

Yields on longer-ended bonds tracked U.S. peers higher overnight.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.880% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 1.200%.

U.S. Treasury yield rose overnight as investors repositioned for an extended period of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve following Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish speech on Friday.US/

The 40-year JGBs did not trade and the yield JP40YTN=JBTC remained at 1.315%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.26 point to 149.48, with a trading volume of 13,278 lots.

