Japan's short-end bond yields flat ahead of U.S. payroll figures

Yields on shorter-ended Japanese government bonds were flat on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. non-farm payroll figures, while moderately strong outcome of an auction saw yields on longer-ended bonds fall.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.175% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.580%.

The auction of 30-year bonds received bids worth 3.45 times the securities sold, lower than the bid-cover ratio of 3.63 times at the previous auction.

Still investors found the outcome solid as the yield level was high, a market participant said.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell one basis point to 0.790% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.830%.

The two-year JGBs were not traded and the yield JP2YTN=JBTC remained at minus 0.055%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.010%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.05 point to 150.6, with a trading volume of 21,053 lots.

