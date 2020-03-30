Oil

Japan's Shionogi to sell 2.05% voting stake to China's Ping An, raise $311 mln

Contributor
Chang-Ran Kim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Japanese drug maker Shionogi & Co said on Monday it would tie up with China's Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, selling a 2.05% voting stake from its treasury stock for 33.53 billion yen ($311.27 million).

Shionogi agreed to form a joint venture with the Chinese group's unit, Ping An Life Insurance of China Ltd, with the aim of discovering and distributing new drugs and developing generic drugs, it said in a statement.

($1 = 107.7200 yen)

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2740;))

