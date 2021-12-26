Japan's Shionogi starts phase III clinical trial in Vietnam for Covid-19 vaccine

Japan's Shionogi & Co. Ltd announced on Monday that phase III of its clinical trial for a new COVID-19 vaccine has begun in Vietnam.

The pharmaceutical company has already conducted clinical trials in Japan, but had said previously they will conduct multiple trials globally as well.

