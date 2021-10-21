Japan's Shionogi starts Phase II/III clinical trial for new COVID-19 vaccine

Japan' Shionogi & Co Ltd said it had started a Phase II/III clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The trial for the recombinant protein-based vaccine will take place in Japan and follows a Phase I trial in the country, Shionogi said in a statement.

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japan' Shionogi & Co Ltd 4507.T said on Wednesday it had started a Phase II/III clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The trial for the recombinant protein-based vaccine will take place in Japan and follows a Phase I trial in the country, Shionogi said in a statement. The company will also prepare to conduct multiple trials globally, it said.

Medicines usually have to pass three phases of clinical trials before they can be assessed for approval by regulators.

Separately, Daiichi Sankyo Co 4568.T said it planned to start a Phase II trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate next month.

The Japanese drugmaker is aiming for commercialization of the mRNA-type vaccine, known as DS-5670, in 2022, it said in a statement.

