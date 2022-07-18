Japan's Shionogi starts COVID-19 vaccine trial among children

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd 4507.T said on Tuesday it started a clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate among children aged 5 to 11.

The phase I/II/III clinical trial of the recombinant protein-based vaccine known as S-268019 will be carried out among 48 children in Japan, the company said in a release.

The vaccine has not yet been approved by Japanese regulators for use among adults.

