Japan's Shionogi signs govt supply pact for oral COVID drug

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Shionogi & Co 4507.T has signed a basic agreement with the government to supply an oral COVID-19 treatment now being developed, the firm said on Friday.

The government is considering buying a million doses of the drug pending regulatory approval, the company addedin a statement.

