Japan's Shionogi signs govt supply pact for oral COVID drug

Japan's Shionogi & Co has signed a basic agreement with the government to supply an oral COVID-19 treatment now being developed, the firm said on Friday.

The government is considering buying a million doses of the drug pending regulatory approval, the company addedin a statement.

