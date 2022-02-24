PFE

Japan's Shionogi seeks approval for oral COVID-19 drug

Drugmaker Shionogi & Co Ltd has applied for approval to make and sell its oral COVID-19 treatment in Japan, the firm said on Friday.

Known as S-217622, the drug would become the country's third antiviral pill approved for coronavirus patients, following those developed by Pfizer Inc PFE.N and Merck & Co MRK.N.

