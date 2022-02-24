Japan's Shionogi seeks approval for COVID-19 pill

Adds details from 3rd paragraph

TOKYO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Shionogi & Co Ltd 4507.T has applied for approval to make and sell its oral COVID-19 treatment in Japan, the firm said on Friday.

Known as S-217622, the drug would become the country's third antiviral pill approved for coronavirus patients, following those developed by Pfizer Inc PFE.N and Merck & Co MRK.N.

In a statement, Shionogi said it was seeking conditional early approval of the drug after completing the Phase IIb part of a Phase II/III clinical trial in Japan and South Korea.

The study, involving 428 patients, reached its primary endpoint in reducing viral titres, but did not show a significant difference in reducing a measure of 12 COVID-19 symptoms.

This month, Chief Executive Isao Teshirogi said Shionogi could deliver enough doses for a million people by the end of March.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

