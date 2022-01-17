Japan's Shionogi says it started comparative Phase III trial of coronavirus vaccine

Contributor
Rocky Swift Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Shionogi & Co Ltd said on Monday it started a Phase III trial in Japan of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate S-268019 that will compare its results to that of an approved vaccine.

TOKYO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Shionogi & Co Ltd 4507.T said on Monday it started a Phase III trial in Japan of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate S-268019 that will compare its results to that of an approved vaccine.

The trial is a neutralizing antibody titer comparison study using an approved vaccine as a control, the company said in a release.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters