Japan's Shionogi says it started comparative Phase III trial of coronavirus vaccine

TOKYO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Shionogi & Co Ltd 4507.T said on Monday it started a Phase III trial in Japan of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate S-268019 that will compare its results to that of an approved vaccine.

The trial is a neutralizing antibody titer comparison study using an approved vaccine as a control, the company said in a release.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

