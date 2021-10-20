Japan's Shionogi announces start of Phase II/III clinical trial for new COVID-19 vaccine

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd 4507.T said on Wednesday it started a Phase II/III clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The trial for the recombinant protein-based vaccine will take place in Japan and follows a Phase I trial in the country, Shionogi said in a statement. The company will also prepare to conduct multiple trials globally, it said.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.