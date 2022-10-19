Japan's Shinsei Bank shares surge after report SBI considering delisting bank

Shares in Japanese mid-sized lender Shinsei Bank Ltd soared as much as 16% early on Thursday after a report that financial group SBI Holdings may delist the lender after raising its current 48% stake to majority control.

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Shares in Japanese mid-sized lender Shinsei Bank Ltd 8303.T soared as much as 16% early on Thursday after a report that financial group SBI Holdings 8473.T may delist the lender after raising its current 48% stake to majority control.

Following the Kyodo News report, SBI said in a statement that it is not true that the company is specifically considering delisting Shinsei. As of 0150 GMT, Shinsei shares were up 8.9% at 2,336 yen, putting it on track for its biggest one-day gain in just over a year.

In a separate statement, Shinsei said that while it is true that the bank is exploring various initiatives with SBI to beef up earnings, it is "not a fact" that it is working on the concrete step of delisting.

SBI's chief executive has said in the past that a delisting was an option for Shinsei, worth about 440 billion yen ($2.93 billion) by market capitalisation at the close on Wednesday, in order to help it return $3 billion in public funds still owed to the government.

