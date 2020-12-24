Japan's Shinsei Bank says SBI Holdings now largest shareholder - filing

TOKYO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Japanese financial group SBI Holdings 8473.T has become Shinsei Bank's 8303.T largest shareholder, a regulatory filing by the bank on Thursday showed.

SBI's stake in Shinsei represents 13.09% of total shareholder voting rights, the filing showed, surpassing the 12.04% voting rights stake of the Deposit Insurance Corporation of Japan DEPIN.UL, which was the bank's largest shareholder before the change.

SBI's move comes after private equity investor JC Flowers & Co sold down its stake in Shinsei last year. JC Flowers, together with buyout fund Ripplewood, bought Shinsei's predecessor bank after it went bankrupt in Japan's banking crisis in the late 1990s.

That private equity deal, recounted in the book Saving the Sun, was one of Japan's first buyouts and was highly profitable for foreign investors.

Shinsei has struggled in the years since, however.

SBI has been taking stakes in smaller lenders to create a network with the aim of becoming Japan's fourth largest banking group. In June, it disclosed plans to set up an entity to invest in regional businesses with Shinsei and state-backed Development Bank of Japan DBJPN.UL.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; editing by Barbara Lewis)

