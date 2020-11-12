Japan's Shimachu to accept counter bid by Nitori after previously agreeing to be bought by DCM -Nikkei

TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Japanese home improvement retailer Shimachu Co 8184.T will accept a tender offer bid (TOB) by furniture retailer Nitori Holdings Co 9843.T, the Nikkei reported on Friday, after Shimachu once agreed to be bought by DCM Holdings Co 3050.T.

Nitori had said it would pay 5,500 yen per share for Shimachu as a counter bid, after DCM said it would pay 4,200 yen per share.

Nitori will launch the TOB as early as mid-November, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa Editing by Chris Reese)

