Japan's Shikoku Electric to restart Ikata No.3 reactor in October

TOKYO, June 16 (Reuters) - Shikoku Electric Power Co Inc 9507.T said on Wednesday it planned to restart the No.3 reactor in its Ikata nuclear power station in western Japan on Oct. 12.

The decision comes after a high court in western Japan in March overturned a lower court ruling that had kept the company's only usable reactor shut down for more than one year.

The lower court had ruled there was insufficient attention to the threat from earthquakes in the design of the facility.

Ikata No.3 reactor has been shut since December 2019, first for maintenance and then because of the court case in January last year.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi Editing by Mark Potter)

