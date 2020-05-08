AAPL

Japan's Sharp halves FY profit f'cast as virus hits tech demand

Contributor
David Dolan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Japan's Sharp Corp, an Apple Inc supplier, cut its full-year profit forecast by 48% on Friday, as demand for technology devices took a hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Sharp Corp 6753.T, an Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier, cut its full-year profit forecast by 48% on Friday, as demand for technology devices took a hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

Sharp, which makes sensors, camera modules and screens for Apple's iPhones, expected annual operating profit in the year ended in March to come in at 52 billion yen ($489 million), down from its previous forecast of 100 billion yen.

The company, a unit of Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW, said the coronavirus outbreak hurt operations of its suppliers, disrupted production and distribution of components and hit sales.

Net profit is seen at 20 billion yen, down 75% from its earlier forecast of 80 billion yen.

($1 = 106.3900 yen)

(Reporting by David Dolan; Writing by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((miyoung.kim@thomsonreuters.com; 65 6870 3026; Reuters Messaging: miyoung.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More