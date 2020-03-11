Japan's Sharp files patent infringement lawsuit against U.S. TV brand Vizio

TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Sharp Corp 6753.T said on Wednesday it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against U.S. TV brand Vizio Inc and two others, seeking an injunction to ban one of Vizio's TV products in the United States.

Sharp, a unit of Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW, said Vizio's 70-inch TV product uses liquid crystal display (LCD) panels that allegedly infringe twelve panel-related patents owned by Sharp.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, targets Vizio as well as Chinese panel maker Xianyang CaiHong Optoelectronics Technology Co (CHOT) and Hong Kong-based contract manufacturer TPV Technology Ltd.

Sharp brought the alleged infringement issue to CHOT in November last year, but the Chinese panel maker failed to stop infringing the patents, it said.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.