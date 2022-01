TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd 3382.T is in final negotiations to sell its department store unit, Sogo & Seibu, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday, amid investor pressure to focus on its core convenience store business.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey, Editing by Louise Heavens)

