Japan's Seven & I sets up strategic committee after ValueAct's criticism

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Japanese retailer Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd 3382.T said on Thursday it would form a committee to consider strategies, but rebuffed criticism from activist investor ValueAct Capital, saying it had not presented any plans to enhance value.

ValueAct, which owns a 4.4% stake in Seven & I, has said the 7-Eleven convenience store owner is "vastly underperforming its potential" and should consider structural reforms and asset sales.

Its demands included the creation of "strategic review committee", comprising outside directors, to consider whether the "sale or spin-off of divisions or a business combination with a third party would deliver superior value and strategic benefits to the company and its stakeholders".

In a response letter, Seven & I said its management structure enables smooth decision making, and that shareholders have ample opportunity to communicate with outside directors, citing 10 dialogues between the company and ValueAct last year.

It also said the U.S.-based fund had not presented any plans to enhance corporate value, but it that it would respond to ValueAct's requests by having outside directors present the fund's questions to shareholders, and would form a committee to consider management strategies.

The Nikkei business daily reported on Monday that Seven & I is in negotiations to sell its department store unit Sogo & Seibu.

Seven said "nothing had been decided", but that a sale was possible.

