Japan's Seven & i says nothing decided after reports on talks to buy Speedway

Ritsuko Ando Reuters
TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Seven & i Holdings Co 3382.T is considering acquisitions but nothing has been decided, the Japanese retail group said on Thursday, following reports that it was in talks to buy Marathon Petroleum Corp's MPC.N Speedway gas stations.

Seven & i, which runs the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, is in exclusive talks to buy the Speedway business for $22 billion, Bloomberg said earlier.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

