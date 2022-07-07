US Markets

Japan's Seven & I raises profit forecast on overseas sales prospects

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Japan's Seven & I Holdings raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday on expectations that a weaker yen will boost the value of overseas convenience store sales.

TOKYO, July 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Seven & I Holdings 3382.T raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday on expectations that a weaker yen will boost the value of overseas convenience store sales.

The company lifted its operating income estimate 15% to 445 billion yen ($3.28 billion) in the year ending February 2023, it said in first-quarter results.

The operator of 7-11 and Speedway convenience stores in the United States said it now expects the yen to trade at 127 to the dollar this year, against 114 previously, resulting in a 24.5 billion yen boost to operating income.

($1 = 135.8400 yen)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift Editing by David Goodman )

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular