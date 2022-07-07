Japan's Seven & I raises profit forecast on overseas sales prospects

TOKYO, July 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Seven & I Holdings 3382.T raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday on expectations that a weaker yen will boost the value of overseas convenience store sales.

The company lifted its operating income estimate 15% to 445 billion yen ($3.28 billion) in the year ending February 2023, it said in first-quarter results.

The operator of 7-11 and Speedway convenience stores in the United States said it now expects the yen to trade at 127 to the dollar this year, against 114 previously, resulting in a 24.5 billion yen boost to operating income.

($1 = 135.8400 yen)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift Editing by David Goodman )

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.