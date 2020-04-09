Japan's Seven & i posts 3% rise in annual operating profit

Contributor
Ritsuko Ando Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YUYA SHINO

Japanese retail group Seven & i Holdings Co reported a 3% rise in annual operating profit. Seven & i reported an operating profit of 424.27 billion yen ($3.9 billion) for the year through February, compared with 411.6 billion a year earlier.

TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Japanese retail group Seven & i Holdings Co 3382.T reported a 3% rise in annual operating profit.

Seven & i, which owns both the popular 7-Eleven convenience store and Ito-Yokado supermarket chain, reported an operating profit of 424.27 billion yen ($3.9 billion) for the year through February, compared with 411.6 billion a year earlier.

The company previously said it would delay announcing guidance and longer-term business plans as it deals with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

($1 = 108.7500 yen)

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Ritsuko.Ando@reuters.com; +81 3 6441 1743;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters