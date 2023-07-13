News & Insights

Japan's Seven & i posts 20% drop in quarterly profit

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

July 13, 2023 — 02:07 am EDT

Written by Anton Bridge for Reuters ->

By Anton Bridge

TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Seven & I Holdings 3382.T, the world's largest convenience store operator, reported on Thursday a fall in quarterly operating profit of 19.9%.

Profit fell to 81.99 billion yen ($590.70 million) from 102.37 billion yen in March to May the previous year.

The company held its full-year profit forecast at 513 billion yen for the year to end-February 2024, as compared to an average estimate of 511.1 billion yen, based on a poll of 16 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 138.8100 yen)

(Reporting by Anton Bridge; Editing by Tom Hogue)

