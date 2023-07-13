Japan's Seven & i posts 20% drop in quarterly profit

By Anton Bridge
TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Seven & I Holdings 3382.T, the world's largest convenience store operator, reported on Thursday a fall in quarterly operating profit of 19.9%.
Profit fell to 81.99 billion yen ($590.70 million) from 102.37 billion yen in March to May the previous year.
The company held its full-year profit forecast at 513 billion yen for the year to end-February 2024, as compared to an average estimate of 511.1 billion yen, based on a poll of 16 analysts polled by Refinitiv.
($1 = 138.8100 yen)
