News & Insights

US Markets

Japan's Seven & i buys Australian 7-Eleven chain for $1.14 bln - sources

Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

November 30, 2023 — 12:09 am EST

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

By Scott Murdoch

SYDNEY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings 3382.T has bought the 7-Eleven convenience stores chain in Australia, two sources said on Thursday.

The deal was valued at A$1.71 billion ($1.14 billion), one of the sources said. The sources could not be named as the information was not yet made public.

7-Eleven did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The convenience and petrol retailer kickstarted the process to sell its entire business earlier this year.

The 7-Eleven Stores in Australia is owned by the Withers and Barlow families. In 1976, they  signed the area licence agreement to bring the 7-Eleven brand to Australia, opening the first store in Oakleigh, Victoria in 1977.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: praveen.menon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @Journopraveen))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.