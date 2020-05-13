Japan's service sector sentiment hits record low again in April -govt

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Japan's service sector sentiment index hit a record low for the second straight month in April, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting the damage from lockdown measures to counter the coronavirus pandemic was widening.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions dropped to 7.9 from the previous record low of 14.2 in March.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

