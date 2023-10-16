News & Insights

Japan's September aluminium stocks fell 3.4% m/m - Marubeni

October 16, 2023 — 08:46 am EDT

Written by Brijesh Patel and Anushree Mukherjee for Reuters ->

Adds table

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT fell 3.4% to 348,300 metric tons as of end-September, from 360,700 metric tons in the prior month, Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Monday.

Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.

Here is a table of aluminium stocks at major ports (in metric tons):

September-2023

August-2023

September-2022

Yokohama

153,000

160,200

157,600

Nagoya

175,700

179,700

203,100

Osaka

19,600

20,800

19,000

TOTAL

348,300

360,700

379,700

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra and Louise Heavens)

