Japan's September aluminium stocks fell 3.4% m/m - Marubeni

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT fell 3.4% to 348,300 metric tons as of end-September, from 360,700 metric tons in the prior month, Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Monday.

Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.

Here is a table of aluminium stocks at major ports (in metric tons):

September-2023 August-2023 September-2022 Yokohama 153,000 160,200 157,600 Nagoya 175,700 179,700 203,100 Osaka 19,600 20,800 19,000 TOTAL 348,300 360,700 379,700 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra and Louise Heavens) ((anushree.ashishMukherjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

