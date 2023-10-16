Japan's September aluminium stocks fell 3.4% m/m - Marubeni

Adds table
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT fell 3.4% to 348,300 metric tons as of end-September, from 360,700 metric tons in the prior month, Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Monday.
Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.
Here is a table of aluminium stocks at major ports (in metric tons):
September-2023
August-2023
September-2022
Yokohama
153,000
160,200
157,600
Nagoya
175,700
179,700
203,100
Osaka
19,600
20,800
19,000
TOTAL
348,300
360,700
379,700
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra and Louise Heavens)
